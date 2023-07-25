Firefighters battling 2 brush fires in Santa Clarita area

Flames from the Agua Fire chewed through vegetation while threatening a trailer park in the area and forcing the closure of nearby Metrolink tracks.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling two fires that were spreading quickly through brush amid triple-digit conditions in the Santa Clarita area Tuesday.

The Agua Fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest and quickly spead to at least 100 acres Tuesday afternoon.

Flames from the Agua Fire chewed through vegetation while threatening a trailer park in the area and forcing the closure of nearby Metrolink tracks.

At least one truck at an outdoor facility was seen engulfed in flames.

There were no injuries immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. in the area of Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads. It was initially estimated at 10 acres but shortly after 3 p.m. it had spread to 100, burning through medium to heavy brush.

Fire crews were battling the flames in triple-digit temperatures that prompted a heat advisory for the area.

Less than two hours later, a second brush fire broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley area.

The Victor Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Sierra Highway and Needham Ranch, roughly 15 miles away from the Agua Fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.