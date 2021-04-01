ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Opening Day for Major League Baseball is finally here and for the first time in over a year, local fans will be in the stands.
The Angels will open the 2021 season Thursday night, facing the Chicago White Sox with fans at Angel Stadium for the first time since Sept. 29, 2019.
With Orange County in the orange tier of the state's reopening framework, the stadium's capacity will be limited to 33%, which translates to about 15,000 people. The venue has the capacity to seat over 45,500 baseball fans.
Team officials are expecting about 14,000 fans who will be seated in pods from two to six people.
"If anything, I hope we've learned how important the fans are to our game and I don't even know how many of us would even do this if it weren't for the fans," said team manager Joe Maddon.
Fans must wear masks except when they are eating or drinking at their seats. All purchases at the ballpark will be cash-less and tailgating is prohibited.
First pitch at Angel Stadium is at 7:05 p.m.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Angels to host White Sox in 2021 home opener Thursday, fans set to return to the stands
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News