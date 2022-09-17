Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex

Anaheim police are trying to find a man seen on video man punching and kicking a dog in an apartment complex hallway.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A horrific case of animal abuse was caught on security camera inside an Anaheim apartment complex.

The video shows a man chasing a dog down a hallway, then punching and kicking the animal and dragging it away before disappearing from sight.

The incident happened at Gateway Apartments in Anaheim Thursday evening.

The footage has outraged residents of the building and local dog owners, who are calling for the man to be found and arrested.

"I would never treat our dog that way," said Anaheim resident Nick Lunetta. "That was disgusting."

Anaheim police say they are still looking for the man. He could potentially face felony animal abuse charges.

"Today detectives went out, they canvassed the area for witneses, additional video footage, etc. which resulted in several investigative leads," said Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.

Brenda Medina of Anaheim has a tattoo of her "pride and joy" Piper on her arm. She can't understand how anyone could be so cruel to an animal.

"Animals are so defenseless," she said. "They trust us to take care of them, feed them, love them. I feel like there's a special place in Hell for people like that"