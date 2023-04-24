Puppy nursed back to health, adopted after man throws crate into Tujunga Wash

A two-month-old puppy that was injured during a cruel case of abandonment caught on camera in Tujunga has been adopted.

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A two-month-old puppy that was injured during a cruel case of abandonment caught on camera in Tujunga has been adopted.

Video showed a man tossing a puppy while still inside a crate over a fence and into the area of the Tujunga Wash on March 27.

Neighbors who heard the puppy crying rushed over and rescued her. The puppy had several injuries believed to be connected to the fall from being thrown while inside the crate.

She was brought to a city of Los Angeles animal shelter and nursed back to health.

In the meantime, surveillance video was able to help LAPD identify and arrest a 25-year-old Tujunga man they believe is responsible for the abuse. A charge of felony animal cruelty has been filed.

The puppy, now named Raisin, was recently adopted, according to Animal Services. Information about the person who adopted Raisin was not available.