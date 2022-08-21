Anne Heche's 'Call Me Crazy' books selling for hundreds of dollars following her death

The memoir details Heche's lifelong battles and copies are now selling for prices ranging from $300 to $950.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The tragic death of actress Anne Heche has sent fans scrambling to find copies of her autobiography.

However, her book "Call Me Crazy" - which was originally published in September 2001 - has been out of print for years.

Copies of the book currently on sale on Amazon have been rebranded as collectibles.

The memoir details Heche's lifelong battles and copies are now reportedly selling for prices ranging from $300 to $950.

Heche, whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash in Mar Vista. She was 53.

It's unclear if she was working on another book before her death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.