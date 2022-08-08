Anne Heche tested for drugs, alcohol following fiery Mar Vista car crash, source says

MAR VISTA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police tested actress Anne Heche for drugs and alcohol following a crash in which her car smashed into a Mar Vista home and started a fire, a source confirmed to Eyewitness News.

Heche remained hospitalized as of Monday after suffering severe burns in the crash. Due to her condition, a warrant was obtained to test Heche's blood for substances, according to the source. Such steps are commonly taken while investigating a suspected DUI crash, especially when the driver is unable to talk.

Authorities have not received the results of the lab work.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. Friday at a two-story house in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

"Anne is currently in stable condition," read a statement issued on Saturday by her friend and podcast partner Heather Duffy Boylston. "Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time."

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed Heche's Mini Cooper badly damaged and burned and being towed out of the home.

According to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott, firefighters arrived at the home to find a well-involved fire.

"When we arrived on scene, we had a solo vehicle that appeared to be driving at a high rate of speed on a perpendicular street and launched through the front yard, into the home," said Scott. "So deep ... about 30 feet in."

Scott said Heche - who was officially identified as the driver behind the wheel - was trapped inside the car as flames from the vehicle began spreading to the home.

"She was talking to us at the time that we were able to pull her out, so that's a good sign," said Scott.

Meanwhile, video that has since gone viral shows what appears to be Heche's Mini Cooper crashing into a garage door at an apartment complex half a mile west from the Mar Vista home.

The woman living in the home was not hurt but neighbors say she lost everything due to the fire caused by the crash. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her.

A witness told ABC News the car stopped two feet from where she was sitting.

Police said an investigation is underway related to "misdemeanor hit and run incidents" that occurred before the Mar Vista crash. No arrests have been made.