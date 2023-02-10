Ant-Man takes on the Super Bowl! Paul Rudd stars in ad during the big game

The superhero teams up with Heineken to promote its non-alcoholic beer.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' star Paul Rudd stars in Super Bowl ad for Heineken's non-alcoholic beer.

LOS ANGELES -- Sometimes a superhero wants to just kick back with a beer, but he has to go and save the world and stuff. Now he has an alternative.

Paul Rudd, who plays Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man in the upcoming movie "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," teamed up with Heineken to promote its non-alcoholic beer in a new Super Bowl commercial.

"It was really good to do," Rudd told On The Red Carpet. "Sometimes you want a beer, right? But, probably not a good idea to have one. But now, I'm like I can hang with this!"

In the commercial, Rudd's Ant-Man is in the lab with a beer, when an ant walks up to him and seemingly chides him for drinking on the job. Rudd turns the bottle around to show him it's actually alcohol-free, then goes off on a mission.

Rudd said, "Non-alcoholic booze and Ant-Man go together like 2 peas in a pod."

And while he is enjoying his new partnership, Rudd says he reserves the right to celebrate with some actual alcohol should his beloved Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.

"If they win, I'm going to switch to regular," Rudd laughed.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is in theaters Feb. 17.

