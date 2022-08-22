High-speed, head-on crash in Antelope Valley leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

LAKE LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- A head-on collision in the Antelope Valley on Monday afternoon left one person dead and another critically injured, authorities said.

The high-speed crash happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 240th Street and Avenue O, in a remote area just east of Lake Los Angeles. One of the vehicles was believed to be traveling at 100 mph at the time of impact.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. That individual's identity was not immediately released.

Another person was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital after being trapped in the wreckage of one of the vehicles and extricated by firefighter-paramedics.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.