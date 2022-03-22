Arts & Entertainment

Anthony Anderson shares spotlight with Mama Doris on ABC game show 'To Tell the Truth'

By Sandy Kenyon
EMBED <>More Videos

Anthony Anderson shares spotlight with mom on 'To Tell the Truth'

The TV comedy "Black-ish" made Anthony Anderson a star, but he's become even more famous as one half of a comedy team: a mother-son duo on the prime time game show "To Tell The Truth."

The old format, in which contestants try to guess who's lying and who is telling the truth, has been given new life by Anderson and his mother, who is know affectionately as Mama Doris.

His mom said happily that folks tell her they tune in just to hear what she's going to say next.

"They tell me, 'Your son loves you, really loves you,'" she said.

ALSO READ | Cindy Tolan's work on 'West Side Story' proves casting is key
EMBED More News Videos

There's no Oscar for casting, but Cindy Tolan's work on "West Side Story" proves there's no doubt the job is critical to the success of a movie.


Clearly that's the case, and Anderson couldn't be happier to share the spotlight -- although there is a lot of good natured ribbing going on between them.

"This is what my mother always wanted to do, and it never happened for her," he said. "So for me to be the position of giving my mother the opportunity to be the star that she is and she always wanted to be is truly a blessing."

Anderson said that wherever he goes in the world, folks want to know, "Where's Mama Doris and how come she isn't with you?"

He recalled a bellman at a hotel in Dubai who was particularly upset not to meet Mama Doris.

"To Tell The Truth" airs Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentblack'ishto tell the truthsandy kenyon
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Smash-and-grab robbers target Beverly Hills jewelry store, police say
LA County to lift COVID vaccine, testing mandate at indoor events
COVID-19 variant BA.2: Here are the most commonly experienced symptoms
Judge confirmed as 1st Latina on CA Supreme Court
Judge ends Amanda Bynes conservatorship
'Power of the Dog' cinematographer looks to make Oscar history
LA street artist designs new Taco Bell uniform
Show More
Hollywood Forever Cemetery approved as historic-cultural monument
6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Taiwan, USGS says
White House press secretary Jen Psaki positive for COVID-19
New studies shed light on how to treat BA.2 COVID variant
'Dancing pro' Maksim returns to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
More TOP STORIES News