Serial killer who murdered Riverside County boy dies in prison

BEAUMONT, Calif. (CNS) -- A prisoner convicted of killing a 10-year-old Beaumont boy 24 years ago, as well as four others in Idaho, died Sunday of a brain tumor.Joseph Edward Duncan, 58, died at a hospital in Terra Haute, Indiana, while awaiting execution and serving multiple life sentences in federal prison, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.Duncan pled guilty to the 1997 murder of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Beaumont and four others in Idaho.Anthony was abducted while playing in a neighbor's yard in Beaumont with his brother and some friends on April 4, 1997. Duncan initially tried to abduct Anthony's brother who managed to free himself with the help of Anthony, district attorney officials said. Duncan than grabbed Anthony, held a knife to his head, forced him into a car and drove away.