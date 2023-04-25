Mistrial declared after suit filed against deputies accused of fatally shooting East LA man in back

It's been nearly a year since Anthony Vargas was shot and killed following an encounter with two East Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mistrial was declared Tuesday in a civil case involving two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who shot and killed an East L.A. man who was allegedly struck 13 times in the back.

Anthony Vargas was returning home from a party when he was encountered by Deputies Jonathon Rojas and Nikolis Perez and shot on Aug. 12, 2018.

According to Sheriff's Department, the deputies were summoned to the Nueva Maravilla housing complex following a robbery. They responded to the scene and saw Vargas walking through the apartment courtyard, and he allegedly he ran away from them. When the deputies moved to detain Vargas, authorities said, a fight broke out and the 21-year-old grabbed a gun from his waistband.

His family has disputed those claims.

The mistrial was declared after jurors deliberated for four days and were unable to reach a unanimous decision. The jury's vote was split 6-2, with the majority voting in favor of the defendants.

An attorney for Vargas' family, Humberto Guizar, said one of the issues that contributed to the jurors' decision was the gun that was found after the confrontation. The family's attorneys have argued that the gun was planted by authorities after Vargas was shot.

"It's not over," Guizar said Tuesday, adding that the family intends to refile the lawsuit.