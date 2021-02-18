Society

ABC7 hosting 'Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- You've seen the jarring headlines, especially in recent weeks: Violent, racist attacks against Asian-Americans right here in California.

On Thursday Feb. 18 at 1 p.m., Eyewitness News is hosting the livestream event "Race and Coronavirus: Taking Action Against Anti-Asian Bias."

The discussion will be hosted by ABC7's David Ono. Joining him will be these experts:

  • Tamlyn Tomita, actress and activist

  • Bing Chen, founder of Gold House, a nonprofit that provides support to the Asian and Pacific Islander populations around the world

  • Jeffrey Abrams, with the Anti-Defamation League of Los Angeles

  • Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice


    • You can watch the livestream at 1 p.m. Thursday in the media player above.

    You can also watch live by downloading the ABC7 streaming apps for Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societybias crimeracismasian americanviolence
    Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
    Power grid struggles in Texas similar to those in California
    CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
    25-year veteran of LASD dies of coronavirus-related illness
    Bomb threat prompts evacuation of Azusa Pacific University
    Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa
    Free COVID testing offered at several Black churches in LA County
    Show More
    Elementary school worker severely beaten at Rosemead bus stop
    City of Los Angeles suing maker of 'ghost gun' parts
    Critically burned firefighter to leave hospital
    Protest leads young CA BLM activist on journey to family's past
    SoCal churches mark Ash Wednesday with COVID safety in mind
    More TOP STORIES News