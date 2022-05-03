Home & Garden

New Bay Area rental concept includes sleeping pods in shared home for $800 a month

While they share the kitchen and other spaces, the 14 residents sleep in pods a bit larger than a twin bed.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New rental concept pops up amid Bay Area housing crisis

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Rent in the Bay Area is unaffordable for many people, especially if they're starting a new job or working as an intern. A new concept -- sleeping in small, individual pods in a shared house -- is being tried in Silicon Valley.

The rent for a three-bedroom, two-bath house like some in Palo Alto could easily run from $6,000 to $8,000. The residents are paying $800 per month. While they share the kitchen and other spaces, the 14 residents sleep in pods a bit larger than a twin bed.

"Our pods are actually eight feet tall, so it gives enough room for like bigger people and like also some wiggle room, so they're not like the Japanese capsules. They're a bit larger," said Brownstone Shared Housing Co-Founder Christina Lennox.

The pods are outfitted with a temperature-controlled fan, lighting, a fold-down desk and whatever personal touches they'd like to add. Christina, who designed the pods, says she can cocoon here all day, as do others.

She and co-founder James Stallworth wanted to address the need for affordable housing. They tried to do this in New York but ran into objections. Palo Alto doesn't set a limit on renters in a single-family house. They also found a cooperative landlord.

"We told them about our concept and the benefits of it and how it would help people, and the landlord was interested," Stallworth said.

Residents are all in their 20's, getting started or doing internships. Luis Alsonso from Peru loves access to the kitchen. Sleeping in a pod is fine.

"For me, I don't need a big space. At night when I go to sleep, I need just one bed," said resident Alonso.

In a year, the idea went from a concept to affordable housing for 20 at two sites. Financed mostly by savings and family.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardencaliforniarental propertyhomeapartmentrentsaffordable housingrenters
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Draft opinion suggests Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade
Couple killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway near Compton
3 kids hurt at Rancho Cucamonga event involving sheriff's helicopter
LA mayor race: Bass says no to LA County sheriff's bid for reelection
Amid rising COVID cases, SoCal doctors seeing jump in another illness
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
Major gas leak prompts evacuations near Third Street Promenade
Show More
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at OC Cinco de Mayo festival
Couple visiting California for birthday robbed at gunpoint
Depp's agent calls Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
$50,000 reward offered for information on Sylmar murder 6 months later
More TOP STORIES News