LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Apple's new version of Apple CarPlay could let you buy gas directly from your navigation system.According to Reuters , the Sinclair gas station will use this new feature, possibly as early as this fall.This new technology will allow users to skip the process of inserting a credit or debit card into the pump, or going into the store to pre-pay.Instead, they will be able to go directly on their Apple CarPlay apps to navigate to a gas station and buy gas directly from the inside of their cars.