Apple CEO visits, partners with LA arts nonprofit to help at-risk youth

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook visited a non-profit in downtown Los Angeles called Create Now. Apple has been working with Create Now for over a year. The organization focuses on at-risk kids and young adults by involving them in art and technology programs."We work with a hundred youth agencies that serve kids that are abused, are homeless or are dealing with major challenges," said Jillian Gurr, the founder and CEO of Create Now.With Apple's help, the organization has expanded its creative programs by outfitting kids with iPads and Macbooks." I feel free to do what I'm pleased to do. Like create a lot of stuff," said Brenijia Barnes, a student at the nonprofit.Cook showed up at the site during a workshop that focuses on creating music by using the GarageBand app."Going back in the classrooms with the old textbooks doesn't work that well anymore. It's fantastic to give kids an opportunity here that would not have that opportunity otherwise," said Cook.Cook spent time with a group of 12 students at the workshop, who are from the projects called Imperial Courts in Watts. One student living there said these events make a difference."Me learning about the skills that they just teached us today can help me in my community by actually going back and for the people that don't know how to use GarageBand or Apple products and teach them how to use and make them better," said Barnes.And Cook's visit also inspired these kids to dream big."It was honoring," Thomas Ton, a student at the nonprofit. "Because of Create Now, if they weren't here we would have probably never met him. Because I want to probably be big as him one day."