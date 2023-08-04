Shakir Nunn, 45, was sentenced to 25 years to life for the death of Dominic Nunn. The father was found guilty of first-degree murder and torture in April.

Victorville father sentenced to 25 years to life for torturing, murdering his 8-year-old son

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Victorville man was sentenced Friday for the murder and torture of his 8-year-old son.

According to prosecutors, in 2017, Dominic was deprived of food and had eaten some of his father's candy. As punishment, his father beat him to death.

At the time of Dominic's death, the child weighed only 45 pounds, according to prosecutors. A doctor testified during trial that Dominic's injuries were "too numerous to count." He reportedly had "extensive internal injuries" including a lacerated liver, damage to his spleen, and intestinal/digestive system damage.

Four of Dominic's siblings testified that abuse in the family's home was "a normal occurrence" and included "whooping, punching, drowning, strangling, food deprivation, social isolation and standing in the corner for long periods of time."

"Dominic's final hours of life were painful and terrifying," said Deputy District Attorney Kathy DiDonato, who tried the case. "When the jury came back with a guilty verdict, they had tears in their eyes, tears for the little boy who endured so much suffering at the hands of his own father."

According to authorities, Nunn showed "a complete lack of remorse" for his actions. Both of the father's sentences are to run concurrently.

Dominic would have celebrated his 15th birthday on Aug. 3.