Burglar shot by homeowner during a home burglary gone wrong in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by a homeowner during an alleged burglary in Arcadia early Saturday morning.Deputies from the Temple Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at about 1 a.m. to the 5500 block of Tyler Avenue regarding reports of a burglary, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.The suspect was shot twice and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to officials. His identity was not immediately known.The homeowner and his family are all ok.There is no additional information available. The investigation is ongoing.