Burglar shot by homeowner during a home burglary gone wrong in Arcadia

Burglar shot by homeowner during burglary gone wrong in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was shot by a homeowner during an alleged burglary in Arcadia early Saturday morning.

Deputies from the Temple Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at about 1 a.m. to the 5500 block of Tyler Avenue regarding reports of a burglary, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The suspect was shot twice and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to officials. His identity was not immediately known.

The homeowner and his family are all ok.

There is no additional information available. The investigation is ongoing.



