Arsonist arrested for setting cars on fire near an apartment building in Arcadia, police say

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents of one apartment building were left stunned and startled after an arsonist set several vehicles on fire on Friday afternoon.

When Eyewitness News arrived at the scene a burnt up mess could still be seen in one of the building's carports. But video also showed the fire in full blaze earlier in the day. Smoke and fire rose up from the carports, destroying several vehicles and part of the community's laundry room.

Arcadia police were able to place someone in custody as of Friday evening.

The Community Manager, Din Dobales, said he is happy the person was caught.

"Very happy. One crazy person gone. And he could have created more fires," said Dobales.

Dobales said it all started around noon. AIR7HD captured fire crews working to put out the blaze.

Arcadia police also arrived at the scene and arrested Mark Costello of Los Angeles.

"He was just walking out leisurely. Leisurely walking out!" said Dobales. "We're worried about coyotes and owls, they could get small dogs, but not this, an arsonist. The first time."

One neighbor of the community said the suspect needs help.

"Something you see in a movie. He needs help," said Rasta.

And, Costello was not the only arsonist arrested in the Los Angeles area this week. The LAPD arrested Delano Thompson earlier this week, who they say is a serial arsonist responsible for setting at least eight fires, including a carport fire in Fairfax.

"I'm super happy they arrested someone, because we all put stuff back there," said one victim of the Fairfax fire.

Back in Arcadia, police say Costello also tried to steal a vehicle from a victim who was trying to get away from the fire he set.

For Dobales, he knows what he would say to Costello if he had the chance.

"You just don't know what damage you did. Not only the property, but also the peace of mind of the peace-loving residents we have here," he said.

Police have not released a motive for either of the alleged arsonists.