This Southern California high school is celebrating a 100% graduation rate

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California high school is celebrating a huge milestone: a 100% graduation rate.

Out of the more than 700 seniors at Arcadia High School, every single one of them accepted their diplomas this week at a ceremony at Santa Anita Park.

School officials say a 100% graduation rate is rare, "especially for such a large high school with more than 3,000 students enrolled." The last time it was achieved by the school was in 2018.

The average grade point average (GPA) among all the 2023 seniors was 3.4.