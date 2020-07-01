ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation at Arcadia High School involving former and current students.
Arcadia police say Dylan Chan, a former student at the high school, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a search warrant was served at his home last week.
"Evidence obtained from that search warrant, along with other investigative measures and information, led to Mr. Chan's arrest," police said in a news release.
Police are investigating allegations that claim boys at the school shared videos of the assaults on social media.
Eyewitness News spoke to a former student, Hailey Cheng, who says she's not one of the victims, but alleges boys were sharing videos of themselves having sex with girls who weren't aware of the videos, and that they were posted to group chats.
Police are looking for more possible victims.
Chan was arrested on suspicion of possession or control of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, using a minor for sex acts and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the news release.
Former student arrested in Arcadia High School sexual assault investigation
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation at Arcadia High School involving former and current students.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News