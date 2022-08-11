Arcadia police officer among 2 people shot by barricaded suspect

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer and another person were shot by a gunman barricaded inside a home in Arcadia Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect remains holed up inside a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, and police believe a 12-year-old child may be inside the residence as the gunman continues opening fire.

The wounded police officer was reportedly shot in the face and transported to a hospital in unknown condition after. The condition of the other person wounded in the shooting is also unclear.

Police remain at the scene of the shooting.

