Arcadia victim recovering after being struck in eye by stray bullet during barricade situation

Days after a man was struck in the eye by a bullet during a barricade situation in Arcadia, the victim was stable and continuing to recover.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of opening fire on Arcadia police officers responding to a domestic-disturbance call at his family's home last week -- striking one officer in the face and sparking an hours-long standoff -- remained jailed without bail Monday and is expected to be arraigned in mid-September on five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Meanwhile, a civilian who was struck in the eye by a bullet during the barricade situation was stable and continuing to recover.

The injured man's son sent ABC7 a photo of the victim in the hospital.

Another picture shows where the bullet went through a window frame and into their house, striking the father in the Aug. 10 incident.

Nurhan Venk, 47, was also charged Friday with another attempted murder count for allegedly shooting his 73-year-old mother in the chest during the Wednesday night rampage, according to the District Attorney's Office. That charge includes a sentence-enhancing elder-abuse allegation.

He was also charged with one count of mayhem and two counts of elder abuse, with prosecutors saying Venk allegedly beat his mother during the disturbance.

Officers were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at the family's home when the shooting occurred.