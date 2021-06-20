Archdiocese of LA resumes full capacity church services, lifts mask requirement for vaccinated

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- During the first weekend of California being fully reopened, churches within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles reopened at full capacity and lifted most pandemic restrictions.The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. was set to welcome back parishioners in the pews Sunday morning, though the service would be different than those in recent months.The archdiocese says mass can take place indoors without capacity limits or physical distancing. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals outdoors or indoors, but those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear a mask indoors.Clergy staff and volunteers will still be required to mask up.The lifting of restrictions across the archdiocese also means singing is back, as well as baptisms, weddings and other religious services.Archbishop Jose Gomez encouraged the faithful to attend mass if they're healthy and receive the sacrament.