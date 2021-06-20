Religion & Spirituality

Archdiocese of LA resumes full capacity church services, lifts mask requirement for vaccinated

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Archdiocese of Los Angeles resumes full capacity church services

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- During the first weekend of California being fully reopened, churches within the Archdiocese of Los Angeles reopened at full capacity and lifted most pandemic restrictions.

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown L.A. was set to welcome back parishioners in the pews Sunday morning, though the service would be different than those in recent months.

The archdiocese says mass can take place indoors without capacity limits or physical distancing. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals outdoors or indoors, but those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear a mask indoors.

Clergy staff and volunteers will still be required to mask up.

The lifting of restrictions across the archdiocese also means singing is back, as well as baptisms, weddings and other religious services.

Archbishop Jose Gomez encouraged the faithful to attend mass if they're healthy and receive the sacrament.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitydowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countycatholic churchchurchcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA janitor fatally stabbed in struggle over keys
OC father marks 1st Father's Day since pregnant wife killed
Video shows IE deputy kick suspect in head
Stolen big rig crashes into home in Chino
9/11 firefighter with ALS shares wedding day joy with daughter
Spacewalking astronauts tackle solar panel work
Naked man breaks into Bel Air home, kills family's pets
Show More
Jaguar builds on its legacy with F-Type sports car
7 members of same SoCal family graduate in the same year
Biden family dog Champ dies
Video: Dolphin stampede greets whale watchers off OC coast
Newsom assaulted by 'aggressive' man on CA street
More TOP STORIES News