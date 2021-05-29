3 major movie theater chains lift mask requirements for vaccinated

Three major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.AMC, Regal, and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers no longer have to wear a mask inside their theaters.For others, masks will now be "strongly encouraged," but can be removed when eating or drinking.The cinema chains point to the latest CDC guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances. When it comes to masking, California is planning to fully align with that guidance on June 15.Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.