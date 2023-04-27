'It's great to hear you're not alone.' Rachel McAdams reflects on the story behind 'Are You there God? It's Me, Margaret,' and the 50-plus year legacy of Judy Blume's bestselling young adult novel.

Judy Blume's 'Are You there God? It's Me, Margaret' comes to big screen starring Rachel McAdams

HOLLYWOOD -- Rachel McAdams once struck gold with a novel that became a movie. Remember the Nicolas Sparks drama "The Notebook?" McAdams is now part of the movie version of a young adult novel people have been reading for more than 50 years. She is the mom in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret."

McAdams stars alongside Abby Ryder Fortson in author Judy Blume's classic coming-of-stage story. The film is set in 1970 but its themes of growing up seem to be timeless.

"I just think Judy (Blume) channeled the pre-adolescent experience so beautifully," said McAdams. "I mean, she has said she is Margaret. She felt like Margaret and she was just putting it all out there so honestly. No matter what decade you're in, everybody is going through it, you know. And it's great to hear you're not alone."

"I think that it's a very fun, funny, sweet story that really encapsulates everything that it is to be a teenager and going through it, going through all those awkward, funny experiences," said Fortson.

No matter the generation, both actors say they have friends who are anxious to see this film.

"There's so many people who seem very excited and are anticipating this--so many of my girlfriends--and, so, yeah, there's pressure," said McAdams.

Fortson felt some pressure, too. She had her first kissing scene! "We did it from three difference angles, about 50 takes each, and so I have to say I've got my first 150 kisses in!"

"You earned your paycheck that day, girl!" laughed McAdams.

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is rated PG-13. It opens Friday, April 28.