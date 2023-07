A pedestrian in Argentina may want to buy a lottery ticket after narrowly avoiding two vehicles that had collided with each other at a high rate of speed.

Pedestrian crossing street narrowly misses 2 colliding vehicles that go past him at high-speeds

A pedestrian in Argentina may want to buy a lottery ticket after narrowly avoiding two vehicles that had collided with each other at a high rate of speed.

Stunning video shows the close call.

One of the cars did crash into a bus.

An ambulance was brought to the scene, but the severity of the injuries are not clear.