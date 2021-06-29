Health & Fitness

'It's okay to ask for help.' Ariana Grande offers $1 million for free mental health therapy

EMBED <>More Videos

Ariana Grande offers $1 million for free mental health therapy

HOLLYWOOD -- Pop star Ariana Grande is giving away $1 million worth of free therapy. She announced the give-away on twitter, and is working with betterhelp.com.

According to the post, those who participate will be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month... after that you'll have the option to renew and continue.

Grande let her followers know that it is "okay to ask for help." She also wrote "healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstherapymental health
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for murder after 3 children found dead in East LA
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
2 killed in fiery crash on 210 Freeway in Rialto
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Purse snatcher drags woman across floor at San Gabriel grocery store
Tiny home village set to welcome homeless people in Tarzana
Show More
Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time
Woman shot 4 times by ex was denied restraining order last year
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer protection for years, experts say
Tyler Skaggs' family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence
LA County employee arrested, charged in Capitol breach
More TOP STORIES News