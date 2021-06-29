'It's okay to ask for help.' Ariana Grande offers $1 million for free mental health therapy

HOLLYWOOD -- Pop star Ariana Grande is giving away $1 million worth of free therapy. She announced the give-away on twitter, and is working with betterhelp.com.According to the post, those who participate will be matched with a licensed therapist for one free month... after that you'll have the option to renew and continue.Grande let her followers know that it is "okay to ask for help." She also wrote "healing is not linear or easy but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!"