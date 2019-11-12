Arkansas cop suspended after he's caught on video dancing naked in club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KABC) -- An Arkansas cop was suspended after he was caught on camera dancing naked at a nightclub.The officer was off-duty when he hit a late night spot in Little Rock.He appears to be highly intoxicated and struggled to get up off the floor.Security escorted him out and he got dressed while other officers spoke to him.The police chief says the officer's actions discredit and embarrass the department. He was suspended without pay for 30 days.