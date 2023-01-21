LAPD officer opens fire after suspect points apparent handgun in Arleta, authorities say; 3 detained

ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people were detained Saturday morning after a shooting involving a Los Angeles police officer in Arleta, authorities said.

No one was struck by gunfire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident.

Officers were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation in the area of Hoyt Street and Canterbury Avenue at about 3 a.m. when saw three people on the sidewalk on Hoyt Street, the LAPD said in a series of tweets.

A man in the trio turned toward the officers and allegedly pointed what police said appeared to be a handgun in their direction. An officer shot at the man and all three people ran.

A large perimeter was established, and a SWAT team and K-9 unit responded to assist in a search of the area.

All three people were later found, with two of the individuals suffering K-9 bites, the LAPD said. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At this time, the handgun the suspect was armed with has not been located," the LAPD said.