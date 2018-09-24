3 armed robbers sought after violent home invasion in Studio City

Three armed men are being sought after a violent home invasion Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Studio City, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three armed men are being sought after a violent home invasion Monday morning in Studio City, authorities said.

According to Los Angeles police, two victims were inside the hillside house in the 3300 block of Oak Glen Drive when the three intruders entered about 4:20 a.m.

The robbers, armed with guns and wearing all black clothing, took unspecified property from the victims. One of those two people was struck, possibly by a handgun, an LAPD spokesperson said.

The intruders fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle were not immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionrobberyassaultsearchlapdlos angeles police departmentStudio CityLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities investigate string of gas station robberies in OC
Riverside Metrolink station stabbing suspect detained
Will Bill Cosby, 81, go to prison? A judge is set to decide
Protesters push for better relief to help Puerto Rico after Maria
SiriusXM buying Pandora Media in $3.5 billion deal
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
4 people wounded in Baldwin Park party shooting
Show More
2 killed in Garden Grove house fire
Charlie Fire spreads to 3,380 acres in Castaic, is 20 percent contained
Thousands march in OC to fight against breast cancer
Man arrested for aggravated sex crimes after being found in kid's room
Rams defeat Chargers 35-23 at LA Coliseum
More News