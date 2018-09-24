Three armed men are being sought after a violent home invasion Monday morning in Studio City, authorities said.According to Los Angeles police, two victims were inside the hillside house in the 3300 block of Oak Glen Drive when the three intruders entered about 4:20 a.m.The robbers, armed with guns and wearing all black clothing, took unspecified property from the victims. One of those two people was struck, possibly by a handgun, an LAPD spokesperson said.The intruders fled the scene in a vehicle.Detailed descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle were not immediately available.