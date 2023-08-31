Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint while changing flat tire in Santa Ana

A surveillance camera in Santa Ana captures the moment a man's attempt at changing a flat tire after a night out escalates to a dangerous armed robbery.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A surveillance camera in Santa Ana captures the moment a man's attempt at changing a flat tire after a night out escalates to a dangerous armed robbery.

Carlos Perez is the man changing the tire.

Santa Ana Police said this robbery took place around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.

Perez said he first noticed a female suspect walk up to him.

"After that I hear footsteps quickly coming toward me from behind," Perez said. "As soon as I turn around I see a man who tries to hit me in the face."

Perez said he tried to fight back but the suspect pulled out a firearm and hit him multiple times with it.

"When he steals my wallet, points the gun to my head and locks and loads the chamber; that's when I felt I was going to die," he said. "I quickly gave it to him. I stand up and run. My vision was blurry because blood was covering one eye."

Perez hid in the apartment complex until police arrived.

He said the suspects also robbed his friend, who was passed out on the ground, before getting away.

Officer Natalie Garcia, public information officer for Santa Ana police, said both suspects were arrested on Aug. 28 during a similar robbery.

SAPD is asking other possible victims to come forward.

"We believe that there are other victims of this similar situation in which they're being followed from a drinking establishment and then being assaulted at gunpoint and then robbed of their belongings," Garcia said.

According to data from the California Department of Justice, the number of robberies reported by Santa Ana police has dropped to the lowest point in more than a decade.

Data showed 329 robberies were reported in 2021 compared to 719 in 2010.

Garcia asks people to always be aware of their surroundings.

"No matter where it is that you are at, whether you're out having fun with your friends or coming back from the grocery store, just be aware of your surroundings. Be aware of a vehicle or persons trying to follow you," she said.

SAPD is urging anyone who may have been a victim of a crime similar to this to contact police immediately.