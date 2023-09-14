Two tourists robbed at gunpoint of watches in West Hollywood

Two tourists were robbed at gunpoint overnight in West Hollywood.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two tourists were robbed at gunpoint overnight in West Hollywood.

Deputies say it happened just after 2 a.m. on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Three men wearing ski masks approached the two victims and demanded their watches.

One was a Rolex.

The suspects then took off in a dark-colored sedan driven by a fourth suspect.

A friend of the victims says more needs to be done to stop these crimes from happening.

"I don't know what it is every time but it is from shopping malls to individuals to dark parking lots. And I am tired of it," said Morgan Rowan. "And it is obviously people getting away with it because they know they can. And that reflects on us as a city and a country. It reflects on us because the laws are not good enough."