Armed suspect barricaded inside Westmont home

An armed man is barricaded inside a home in the Westmont area early Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities responded to a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of W. 97th Street shortly after 11 p.m. No injuries were reported in the incident.Sheriff's officials said an armed man is inside the home and a crisis management team and LASD K-9 unit are at the scene to try to get the unidentified suspect to surrender.Surrounding homes are being evacuated and drivers are being asked to stay out of the area.