Armed suspect fatally shot by police at popular Long Beach park; investigation underway

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Police officers in Long Beach shot and killed an armed suspect Wednesday at a popular park, authorities said.

The shooting happened at MacArthur Park, in the area of 14th Street and Gundry Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Aerial footage earlier in the afternoon showed two separate crime scenes that were taped off amid an investigation.

According to police, officers were initially notified of a suspect in the area that was armed with gun.

"There were quite a few people here in the park," said Allison Gallagher with the Long Beach Police Department at the scene. "Our homicide detectives are here on scene talking to people who were in the park at the time of the incident and any witnesses."

Investigators said responding officers quickly spotted the armed suspect and confronted him.

"They observed that the suspect was in possession of a firearm. They gave orders for the suspect to put down the fire arm, however, he did not comply with those orders and an officer-involved shooting occurred," said Gallagher.

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. Long Beach police have since recovered the firearm.

The firearm pictured above was recovered from the incident, according to police. Long Beach Police Department

According to investigators, one officer fired his weapon, but it's unclear how many shots were fired. The suspect did not fire his weapon, police said.

Police and the district attorney's office are now investigating the shooting.

"The officers were equipped with the body worn cameras," said Gallagher. "We're in the process of reviewing that footage and will make it available to the public in the near future."

Police said no officers were injured. The incident remains under investigation.