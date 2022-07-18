Nearly $150 million in jewelry robbed from Brink's armored truck in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Jewelry and other valuables worth potentially up to $150 million were stolen from an armored truck recently in Southern California.

The Brink's armored truck was headed for a jewelry show in Pasadena early on the morning of July 11 when it was robbed in the Los Angeles area and left abandoned, officials say.

It had been loaded the day before following an exhibit near San Francisco.

The FBI office in Lancaster is investigating.

Multiple exhibitors had merchandise on the truck and many of them have lost their life savings. Insurance is expected to only cover a fraction of their losses.

"It's such a tragic situation," said Arnold Duke, president of the International Gem and Jewelry Show.

The traveling show happens every week at different locations around the country. The Brink's truck was heading to the Pasadena Convention Center for the July 15-17 show.

Duke said stolen items include gold jewelry, diamonds and high-end watches. Some of the merchandise has engraved serial numbers and may be trackable.

There is some conflicting information about the value of the merchandise. Brink's says the items were given an estimated value of less than $10 million.

Brink's issued a statement that read in part: "According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million. We are working with law enforcement and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract."

But Duke says many jewelers cannot afford to insure the full value of their merchandise, so they buy limited policies.

Exhibitors are adding up their losses and the total value is expected to be in the range of $100 million to $150 million.

"They under-insure," Duke said. "Because the extra insurance is very, very expensive. And because everybody trusts Brink's a million percent. And they've never lost anything of ours. After all these years, people are just very, very comfortable."

