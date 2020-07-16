Army offering $25K reward in case of murdered Fort Bragg paratrooper from Chino

The U.S. Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the suspect in the killing and dismemberment of paratrooper Enrique Roman-Martinez from Chino.
By ABC7.com staff
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The U.S. Army is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the suspect in the killing and dismemberment of a paratrooper from Chino.

Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez, who was stationed at Fort Bragg, went missing on North Carolina's Outer banks during a camping trip with fellow soldiers over Memorial Day weekend.

A few days later, the 21-year-old paratrooper's dismembered remains washed up on shore near the campsite.

The commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division described Roman-Martinez as a valued member of the team and said the Army is doing everything it can to support his family and obtain justice.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue issued this statement:

"Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez was a soldier and a valued member of our team. Our condolences remain with his family, friends, and fellow Paratroopers. My family's thoughts - and the thoughts of the leadership of the 82nd Airborne Division - are focused on Enrique's family and battle buddies as we mourn together. Enrique volunteered to serve the nation and as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division.

"Over Memorial Day weekend we lost Enrique to a senseless act of violence. We are doing everything we can to support his family and find justice for Enrique. I've personally spoken with his family to assure them that we will not stop in our pursuit to bring those responsible to justice. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command has offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the homicide. I encourage anyone with information related to this case, regardless of how small, to contact the Fort Bragg CID Office."

Family demands justice for Chino soldier killed, dismembered while on camping trip

EMBED More News Videos

A family from Chino is demanding justice in the killing of their loved one, a Fort Bragg paratrooper who went missing on a camping trip.



The $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for his death.

The Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Command can be reached by calling Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777, the Military Police Desk at (910) 396-1179 or submit information via https://www.p3tips.com/.

Regarding anonymous tips and payout of the reward, the military states: "Persons wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable."

More information about the case and the reward is available here.
