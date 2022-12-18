Danny Trejo, Arnold Schwarzenegger help give away toys in massive Boyle Heights event

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo helped spread a little holiday cheer at one of the city's biggest toy giveaways Saturday.

Nearly 10,000 toys were handed out at the Hollenbeck Youth Center as part of the 41st annual Miracle on First Street event.

For some kids, these were the only toys they'll get this holiday season.

The event presented by Inner-City Games Los Angeles and the Hollenbeck Police Business Council/Hollenbeck Youth Center also featured entertainment, snowmen, music and fun activities - not to mention personal appearances from the Terminator and Machete.

"I've been doing this for over 30 years - so for decades now," the former California governor said. "It gives me a feeling like I'm giving something back. Remember, I'm an immigrant. The only way I became successful is by having a lot of help from people all over the United States."

Information about donating to the event is available here.