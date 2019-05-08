Suspect arrested 6 months after violent Hollywood hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run in Hollywood in November that left a man with a brain injury and a collapsed lung.

Corentin Villemeur, a French photographer, was left in critical condition when he was struck by a driver near Hollywood and Vine.

The driver took off and for six months the crime has remained unsolved.

Villemeur suffered a broken leg, broken ribs, collapsed lung and a brain injury.

Now he's speaking out about the arrest of the man who nearly took his life.

"I don't remember much about the night of the accident," Villemeur said. "All I know is that there's not much I could've done differently."

You can see the scar on Villemeur's leg. He now needs the help of a cane to stand , after spending months in a hospital bed.

Police say the driver of the car that struck him was Elvis Guevera. After the crash, another witness followed him and surveillance video also helped identify him.

But it wasn't until an unrelated incident on May 5 that he was finally arrested by Los Angeles police.

Villemeur was relieved to hear the news.

"It's something you always wonder, Will they find him, what if they don't?" he said.

He says now, he can move on to the next phase of his life. He's not sure if he will return to work as a photographer in the same capacity as before. But he's grateful.

"I'm alive. That's the main thing right now to be honest. I'm here witnessing being able to tell my story, so that's one of the main things for me right now."

The suspect remains behind bars facing at the very least, felony hit-and-run charges.
