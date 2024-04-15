Arrest made after man fatally shot near community college campus in Long Beach

Police believe the victim was interacting with the suspect before the shooting, but "the motive remains under investigation."

Police and SWAT teams descended on a Long Beach neighborhood early Monday morning as they searched for a murder suspect in the area.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One person has been arrested after a man was fatally shot in Long Beach, police said.

The incident unfolded overnight after officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body on the 1600 block of Gaviota Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, who was identified as 30-year-old Nelson Martinez Gonzalez of Long Beach, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Shortly after midnight, officers located a possible suspect in a vehicle. A police chase ensued before the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled on foot near Pacific Coast Highway and Walnut Avenue. Authorities launched a widespread search for the suspect, focusing their efforts around the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast campus. A drone was also launched to search a field in the area, but the probe didn't generate any results and the scene was cleared by detectives later in the morning.

"SWAT officers located and arrested the male suspect for an unrelated no-bail arrest warrant and transported him to the Long Beach City Jail for booking," said police in a statement released Monday afternoon. "His involvement in the murder, if any, remains under investigation."

Police said investigators believe the victim was interacting with the suspect prior to the shooting, but that "the motive for the shooting remains under investigation."

Anyone with information is urged to call Homicide Detectives Sean Magee or Juan Carlos Reyes at 562-570-7244.

You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.