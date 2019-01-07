Arrest made in deadly Torrance bowling alley shooting

A late-night fight at a Torrance bowling alley turned deadly Friday night, killing three men and injuring four.

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting at a Torrance bowling alley that claimed three lives and injured four others.

Torrance police are announcing details on the arrest at a press conference Monday afternoon. The 4 p.m. press conference will be streamed live here.

The shooting started with a fight Friday just before midnight at the Gable House Bowl, 22501 Hawthorne Blvd.

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds inside the location. Three male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner's office identified the deceased as Los Angeles residents Robert Earl Meekins Jr., 28, Astin Kyle Edwards, 28, and Michael Di'Shawn Radford, 20.
A witness at a Torrance bowling alley posted a video to Instagram that captured the moment gunfire rang out during a fight.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
