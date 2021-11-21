Arts & Entertainment

Art LaFleur, actor known for 'The Sandlot,' 'Santa Clause 2,' dies at 78

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Art LaFleur, a veteran character actor with notable roles in "The Sandlot" and "Field of Dreams," has died at age 78 after a 10-year battle with Parkinson's disease.

His wife Shelley announced his death on Facebook: "He was a generous and selfless man which carried over to his acting but more importantly it was who he was for his family and friends," she wrote.

"I was so very lucky to have had a 43 year relationship with a man who cherished me and who I adored. Art was larger than life and meant the world to us."

Over a four-decade career, LaFleur appeared in dozens of films and television shows.

Among his most memorable roles was playing the spirit of Babe Ruth in the 1993 classic "The Sandlot." The Yankee legend appears to Benny in a dream sequence, advising him to get his signed baseball back from the neighbor's yard guarded by a dog known as "The Beast."

LaFleur also played another baseball player, Chick Gandil, in "Field of Dreams" and was a Yankees coach in the 1992 film "Mr. Baseball." And he was the Tooth Fairy in the second and third installments of the "Santa Clause" franchise.



LaFleur was also recognizable from famous Pepsi ads that aired during two Super Bowls 15 years apart: In 1995, he played a Pepsi truck driver who generously shared his soda with a Coke driver before the two end up in a fistfight, smashing through the diner window. He then appeared in a reprise to that ad in 2010 as the diner cook who takes the order of the two soda-company drivers who similarly end up in a fight after an initial gesture of goodwill.

Veteran character actor Art LaFleur (left), who has died at age 78, appeared in a famous Pepsi Super Bowl ad in 1995.

Veteran character actor Art LaFleur (left), who has died at age 78, appeared in a famous Pepsi Super Bowl ad in 1995.

AP Photo/PepsiCo. Inc.



LaFleur had guest roles on television shows such as "Key and Peele," "Malcolm in the Middle," and "M.A.S.H." and in films such as "The Replacements," and "The Man with One Red Shoe."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Oregon gray wolf dies after historic trek into California
More TOP STORIES News