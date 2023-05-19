CA Rep. Ted Lieu introduces bill written entirely by AI about the impact of artificial intelligence

In the wake of ChatGPT, artificial intelligence has become even more user-friendly. But with AI being most unregulated, many on Capitol Hill want to investigation whether the technology is safe.

Using artificial intelligence technology, which is advancing very quickly, anyone can make videos and audio easily from their computer or phone.

"We're going to be in a brave new world in the coming years," said Southern California Congressman Ted Lieu.

He introduced a bill, written entirely by AI, that asks Congress to look at the impact of artificial intelligence.

"This technology is new and advancing and changing. I think we need to have experts far smarter than me to look at these issues, and to advise Congress on the best path forward," Lieu said.

At a recent senate hearing on AI, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut allowed an AI voice tool to clone him and give the opening statement.

"That voice was not mine. The words were not mine. The remarks were written by ChatGPT."

There are reports scammers are using fake audio to steal money by posing as family members in crisis.

The head of the company that makes ChatGPT is asking lawmakers to regulate the artificial intelligence industry. He says there needs to be oversight of ethical and safety risks.

"I believe that companies like ours can partner with governments, including ensuring that the most powerful AI models adhere to a set of safety requirements," said Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

Congress wants to strike a balance between the potential of AI technology and public safety.

"My best analogy is that it's sort of like a steam engine, which was really disruptive when it was introduced to society. But, in a few years, it's going to become a supersonic jet engine with a personality and we need to be prepared for that," Lieu added.