Bear in Asheville caught on security camera rolling around trash bin

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Everybody could use a little help taking out the trash.

A man in Asheville, North Carolina caught the moment a black bear cub was pushing his trash bin across his driveway on security camera Saturday.

Homeowner David Oppenheimer told Storyful that he uses a metal bear-proof bracket to keep animals from getting into the bin.

"Most of the bears around here pick up quick on that and don't bother with the effort to try to open it," he said. "This bear yearling cub hasn't figured that out yet, and can be seen in this video walking the trash can backwards like it was getting ready to take out the trash."

Oppenheimer said he had previously seen the cub with its sibling and mother early in the day.

ALSO SEE| VIDEO: Bear startles North Carolina man by wandering into his Asheville home

A ring doorbell camera captured the moment an Asheville man and a bear came face to face, giving each other a scare.