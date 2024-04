Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage events in Southern California

Here's a list of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage events in Southern California. Share your Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage events with #abc7eyewitness!

Asian Pacific American Heritage Celebration 2024

May 1-2

Travis Auditorium at Fuller Theological Seminary

180 N. Oakland Ave, Pasadena

Fuller APAHM will reflect on the "Past, Present, and Future of the Asian American Church" with conversations led by scholars and practitioners Soong-Chan Rah, Timothy Tseng, Gordon Nagayama Hall, and Jessica ChenFeng.

fuller.edu Travis Auditorium at Fuller Theological Seminary180 N. Oakland Ave, PasadenaFuller APAHM will reflect on the "Past, Present, and Future of the Asian American Church" with conversations led by scholars and practitioners Soong-Chan Rah, Timothy Tseng, Gordon Nagayama Hall, and Jessica ChenFeng.

AAPI Heritage Show at Santa Monica Trapeze School

May 4

Santa Monica Trapeze School

370 Santa Monica Pier

Join Santa Monica Trapeze School for a free Asian American/ Pacific Islander heritage circus show celebrating their students and staff performers of AAPI heritage.

santamonica.com Santa Monica Trapeze School370 Santa Monica PierJoin Santa Monica Trapeze School for a free Asian American/ Pacific Islander heritage circus show celebrating their students and staff performers of AAPI heritage.

AAPI 5K



May 8

Bolsa Chica State Beach

17851 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach

Fuller APAHM will reflect on the "Past, Present, and Future of the Asian American Church" with conversations led by scholars and practitioners Soong-Chan Rah, Timothy Tseng, Gordon Nagayama Hall, and Jessica ChenFeng.

raceroster.com Bolsa Chica State Beach17851 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington BeachFuller APAHM will reflect on the "Past, Present, and Future of the Asian American Church" with conversations led by scholars and practitioners Soong-Chan Rah, Timothy Tseng, Gordon Nagayama Hall, and Jessica ChenFeng.

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Tennis Celebration

May 18

Victoria Park

419 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Carson

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month through the love of tennis. Tennis, Food, Music & More!

eventbrite.com Victoria Park419 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, CarsonCelebrate AAPI Heritage Month through the love of tennis. Tennis, Food, Music & More!

MAUM Market: AAPI Heritage Month



May 18

RowDTLA

419 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Carson

Shop and support local, Asian-owned small businesses from art, ceramics, clothing, jewelry, home goods, and many more.

rowdtla.com RowDTLA419 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, CarsonShop and support local, Asian-owned small businesses from art, ceramics, clothing, jewelry, home goods, and many more.

6th Annual National AAPI Day Against Bullying & Hate

May 18

Rideback Ranch

1660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

A day full of panel discussions, workshops and interactive sessions around bullying awareness and prevention.

rowdtla.com Rideback Ranch1660 Beverly Blvd, Los AngelesA day full of panel discussions, workshops and interactive sessions around bullying awareness and prevention.

3rd Annual AAPI LA Market

May 19

Smorgasburg

777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles

Savor some of the best food and drinks AAPI owned businesses have to offer.

aapila.org Smorgasburg777 S. Alameda St., Los AngelesSavor some of the best food and drinks AAPI owned businesses have to offer.

If you know of a great Asian American Pacific Islander event, share it with us in a direct message at abc7community on Facebook, X, or Instagram, or post it in social with #abc7eyewitness!