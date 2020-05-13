Assault suspect in custody after chase ends in Santa Ana

A suspect was taken into custody in Santa Ana after leading authorities on a chase through Orange County Tuesday evening.
The suspect, accused of hitting several police units, was driving a pickup truck and drove on multiple freeways.

He passed through several cities in the county, including Anaheim and Orange.

With almost no cars on the freeway, the driver was able to flee authorities easily.

After exiting the freeway, the suspect drove onto surface streets and pulled up to what appeared to be an apartment complex and surrendered.

Authorities took the driver into custody.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
