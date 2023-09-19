Video shows carjackers punching driver before stealing his Aston Martin from his own garage

Video shows the two masked men walking into the driver's garage after the Aston Martin pulls in. They confront the driver then pull him from the luxury vehicle and take off!

Police believe the two thieves, who were seen wearing black clothing and masks, followed the victim into his neighborhood.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (KABC) -- A Connecticut man is recovering after thieves punched him several times before stealing his beloved Aston Martin from his own garage.

Police believe the two thieves, who were seen wearing black clothing and masks, followed him into his neighborhood Sunday. Ring video from the man's garage shows the brazen carjacking.

The two masked men approach the garage as soon as the Aston Martin pulls in. They then confront the driver, pull him from the luxury vehicle and take off!

The man suffered minor injuries.

Police have not located the Aston Martin and are still looking for the suspects.