Long Beach shooting: At least 3 dead, several injured by gunfire at home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three people were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a home in Long Beach.
Authorities were sent to a location near 7th Street and Temple Avenue just before 11 p.m. on a shooting report.
Paramedics were seen treating at least seven patients in a yard next to a nail salon and then transporting them to nearby hospitals.
At least three bodies were visible on the ground.
No description of a suspect was immediately available or information about whether the person or persons were in custody.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
