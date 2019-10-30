Long Beach shooting: At least 3 dead, several injured by gunfire at home

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- At least three people were killed and multiple others wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at a home in Long Beach.

Authorities were sent to a location near 7th Street and Temple Avenue just before 11 p.m. on a shooting report.

Paramedics were seen treating at least seven patients in a yard next to a nail salon and then transporting them to nearby hospitals.

At least three bodies were visible on the ground.

No description of a suspect was immediately available or information about whether the person or persons were in custody.

