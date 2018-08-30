At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a crash involving a Los Angeles-bound Greyhound bus and a big rig in New Mexico on Interstate 40, authorities said.The Route 1333 bus was heading through New Mexico and Arizona, with final scheduled stops in San Bernardino and downtown Los Angeles. There were 49 passengers on board, according to Greyhound.The bus had left St. Louis Wednesday morning, according to its route schedule. It was on the way to Phoenix when the crash occurred.New Mexico State Police said at least four people were killed in the crash, but that number may rise. There were 42 people transported to local hospitals and six treated for minor injuries at the scene.The wreckage included a Greyhound bus with front-end damage and a semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and the median.Spokeswoman Crystal Booker says it's unclear what caused the crash.The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were being diverted.