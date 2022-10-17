Would-be thieves blow up ATM in Palmdale, but fail to get any cash

Someone blew up an ATM in Palmdale but apparently was unable to get any of the cash inside, officials say.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Sunday that bomb techs responded to West Avenue N in Palmdale.

They discovered a Bank of America machine that had been blown apart by an explosive device, with pieces and debris scattered around the area.

None of the cash inside the machine was accessed, according to the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau.

An investigation is ongoing.