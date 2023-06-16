Suspect arrested in series of brazen ATM thefts, come caught on video, throughout SoCal

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a series of brazen thefts of ATMs, some of them captured on video, throughout Southern California.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Riverside man has been arrested in connection with a series of brazen thefts of ATMs, some of them captured on video, throughout Southern California, authorities said.

Paul Kolacki, 34, was taken into custody in Riverside on June 6, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. He is suspected of using a Ford Ranger pickup truck to drag the ATMs out of businesses and haul them away.

Kolacki is believed to have been involved in 29 separate thefts of ATMs in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego, authorities said.

More than $6,000 was recovered from the thefts, according to a news release.

Kolacki was booked on six counts of burglary, four counts of grand theft and six counts of vandalism, the Sheriff's Department said.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Ramirez at (951) 776-1099, or the sheriff's Perris station at (951) 210-1000.